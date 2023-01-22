Jobs With the Dodgers: Spring Training Home, Camelback Ranch is Hiring for 2023 Season

This February, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be returning to Camelback Ranch for the 2023 Spring Training. But luckily for fans, there are opportunities to get involved with your favorite team.

A link to their job postings was posted on their Twitter account last week:

Camelback Ranch is located in Phoenix Arizona and will be its 15th year as the spring training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers have released their Spring Training schedule and will kick off their season against the Chicago Cubs on February 26th.

L.A. plays at Camelback Ranch for 15 out of their 30 spring training games.

In preparation for these games, there are currently three positions needed: Gameday Promotions Assistant, Box Office Representative, and Grounds Crew Member.

These are all seasonal/part-time positions that would need to be filled from February to April 2023. The website lists the different responsibilities, requirements, and rates for each role.

For those interested, the applications are available online here to view more details or apply.