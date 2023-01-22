Joe Davis News: Play By Play Man Returns for 8th Season with Dodgers

The Dodgers broadcast team just got more special as the team announced they are adding Stephen Nelson to their broadcast crew. Nelson joins the prestigious Joe Davis who is set to broadcast his eighth season for the club in 2023.

There's nothing like good 'ole Dodgers baseball and fans don't have to think very hard to find a memorable voice like Davis. Nelson is set to Davis' primary fill-in on Dodgers broadcasts and will commentate over 50 home and road games.

Of course, that's necessitated by Joe's role with FOX Sports where he is the lead man on not only baseball but also NFL football broadcasts. In a recent chat on MLB Network, Davis talked about living the dream he's living.

“It is what I’ve dreamt of. If you had asked me as a kid what I want to do, I would’ve said, ‘I want to call the World Series. I want to call the biggest games on the biggest networks.’ The NFL stuff, last week was my first NFL playoff game, and man it was incredible.

The Dodgers continue to be a centerpiece for voices of Los Angeles ranging from Vin Scully to Jaime Jarrin. Davis looks to fill the mold perfectly of what Dodgers broadcasting is all about and fans won't have to say goodbye to him just yet.

Davis and company would give any aspiring broadcaster excitement to be part of the crew and LA's history is something Nelson won't take for granted. Especially as an LA native.

"Growing up in Southern California, like so many Angelenos, I enjoyed a front-row seat to broadcast greatness with Vin [Scully], Jaime [Jarrín], Chick [Hearn], Bob Miller and others. That tradition has continued with Joe Davis. To work with and learn from somebody that has become a friend in recent years is special. This is an honor and blessing that I'll work tirelessly to earn."

It's safe to say the broadcast team will remain in good hands as the Dodgers look for another great season. Davis will be right by Nelson's side to teach him the ropes and will continue to lead the way for all fans.