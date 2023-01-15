Tony Gonsolin Makes An Appearance For Dodgers Night At LA Kings Game

Although it is currently the offseason for the Dodgers, many players have kept busy preparing for the World Baseball Classic, hosting charity golf events, or attending LA Kings games.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Kings hosted a "Dodgers Night" in Crypto.com Arena for their game against the New Jersey Devils.

As part of the special night, the Kings shared their own versions of the infamous Dodger Dog and even invited our very own Tony Gonsolin to take part in the ceremonial puck drop to start the game.

With plenty of season left to go, the Kings are currently ranked third in the Pacific Division with a record of 25-14-6.

In other news, Tony Gonsolin has been a popular name within the last 48 hours as the Dodgers decided to avoid arbitration with everyone BUT the Cat Man. The 28-year-old righty debuted in Los Angeles in 2019 and has been with the Dodgers since then.

According to Jon Heyman, Gonsolin who was 16-1 this season with a 2.14 ERA, filed at $3.4 million while the Dodgers filed for $3 million. MLBTradeRumors.com projected a $3.5 million salary for Gonsolin in 2023

There is still time for the All-Star hurler to negotiate a deal with the Dodgers and find a middle ground but if they are unable to, they could possibly make it all the way to a hearing.