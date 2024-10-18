Why is Kiké Hernández So Much Better in the Postseason? Dodgers Star Answers
There's something about the month of October that's brought out some of the best baseball from Kiké Hernández. The Los Angeles Dodgers' utility man is coming off his second consecutive multi-hit game, recording two hits in both Games 3 and 4 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.
Hernández has now notched at least two hits in five of the seven postseason games he has appeared in this October. Hernández was not originally a starter in the Dodgers' postseason lineup this season, but got his opportunity after Freddie Freeman's ankle injury caused him to leave Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres early. Hernández came in, and his play since has practically demanded a mainstay spot in the lineup. He has now played in every game of the NLCS.
The 33-year-old has hit .346 with nine hits, six runs, two home runs, and four RBIs, and leads the Dodgers in batting average this postseason entering Game 5 against the Mets. He came up clutch during Game 5 of the NLDS, a win or go home game, recording a home run that helped the Dodgers earn a 2-0 win to advance to the NLCS.
Hernández credits his postseason success in part because of his visualization process he does the night before games.
"I've talked about this a lot. I do a lot of visualization at night, the night before the games, and I try to put myself in every position, every situation that you can come up with during the game," Hernández said. "I visualize myself having success over and over against their entire pitching staff and things like that."
Hernández's postseason success extends beyond this season. He has hit above .340 in each of the last three postseasons. In the 2020 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves Hernández helped the Dodgers advance to the World Series thanks to a game-tying solo home run in the sixth inning of Game 7.
"But also the fact that I've had a pretty good track record in October," Hernández said. "I can't help it but bring me confidence. And it just makes you believe that you take your game to another level. I try to take it one game at a time, and I'm glad that I was able to contribute to the win tonight."
Hernández will see if he can replicate similar postseason magic as the Dodgers approach Game 5 of the NLCS against the Mets.