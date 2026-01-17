The Los Angeles Dodgers used 40 different pitchers during the 2025 season, which included position players Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández.

Andrew Heaney also was part of the pitching depth the organization relied upon, as he returned to the Dodgers on a Minor League contract at the end of August. That came after the Pittsburgh Pirates released him.

The 34-year-old announced on Instagram he was retiring after pitching parts of 12 seasons at the Major League level.

Heaney initially reported to Triple-A Oklahoma City before getting an opportunity with the Dodgers during the final weekend of the regular season. He threw two innings against the Seattle Mariners in what has since become Heaney's final game of his MLB career.

Heaney's first stint with the Dodgers technically came in 2014, when he was acquired along with Austin Barnes, Hernández and Chris Hatcher in a trade that sent Dee Gordon, Rojas and Dan Haren to the Miami Marlins.

However, Heaney was traded hours later to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Howie Kendrick. The southpaw then returned to the Dodgers in 2022, which was the best season of his career.

During his time with the Dodgers, Heaney went 4-4 with 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 17 games (14 starts). He's going to receive a 2025 World Series ring from the Dodgers, adding to previously winning a title with the Texas Rangers.

Andrew Heaney's retirement message

“Many people don’t get the opportunity to leave home and travel to beautiful places, meet amazing people from so many different backgrounds, all while doing something that they love. I have. I’m extremely proud of what I achieved with that opportunity. Over 10 years of major league service time, 3 Roberto Clemente Award nominations, winning Game 4 of the World Series, and becoming a World Series Champion in 2023, playing Major League Baseball has been a unique honor and privilege," Heaney wrote on Instagram.

“I played with many of the greatest players of this generation and potentially some of the best players to ever wear a uniform. I’m humbled that I was even able to share the field with them. I was never an All-Star and definitely not a Hall of Famer, so I can only hope that I was great to each fan, player, coach, and staff member I go to be around. I’m so thankful for all of the people involved in making my career more successful than I ever dreamed. I will miss the game greatly, but all of my experiences and the lasting relationships have made me a better person. The routine of showing up to the yard every day and working to improve each time out has been a driving force for me the last 14 seasons.

“There have been challenges and sacrifices as well. Particularly being away from home and loved ones for long periods of time. But I am now ready to return my focus and energy to being a husband, father, family man, and active member of my community. I’m retiring from baseball, but I hope to give back more than I received. Thank you to all of you for the love and support you have given me. Y’all know who you are.”