With Pressure Mounting, MLB Releases Statement on COVID-19 Testing Issues

In what is becoming increasingly like a game of dominoes, major leaguers are voicing concern, opting out or testing positive for the novel coronavirus. So much so that you're going to need a scorecard to keep track of the names. And there isn't a scorecard to be had anywhere in America.

In Los Angeles, David Price has already opted out. The Dodgers are always careful about sharing medical information of their players because of privacy issues, so it’s no surprise they've played it close to the vest to date. Kenley Jansen, who has a heart condition, hasn’t reported to Summer Camp. Catcher Keibert Ruiz, rumored to have tested positive, isn't there either. And, of course skipper Dave Roberts, who is with the club, is a Hodgkins survivor.

Around the league, Rangers' Joey Gallo has tested positive, as have Brewers Luis Urias and Angel Perdomo, and Braves' Nick Markakis, influenced to some degree by teammate Freddie Freeman's experience after testing positive earlier, has opted out. Mike Trout -- and his mother -- have been increasingly outspoken about their concerns. Kris Bryant is far from a happy camper. On top of all that -- and I'm sure I left out some names -- several teams have experienced testing and testing results delays.

So Major League Baseball issued a statement this afternoon, per Ken Rosenthal.

Whether that will clear things up for you, or more importantly, for the players and clubs, I have no idea. I'm tempted to say "this isn't rocket science" but it kind of is. And management --i.e., laypeople -- is being asked to administer to 1800 players and a similar number of support personnel.

I'm increasingly skeptical about there being a 2020 season, and I'm not even sure whether or not to root for it. My guess is that MLB has already had in-house conversations about shutting it all down a second time. Because how would it look if the league was second to the NBA in making a decision such as this, a second time?

