Orioles Sign Former Dodgers Target in Free Agency

The Baltimore Orioles made another huge offseason move Saturday, signing Los Angeles Dodgers deadline day trade target Ryan Helsley to a two-year contract.

Closer Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Helsley, who fielded interest from teams to convert to a starter, will be the ninth-inning option for Baltimore. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2025

Helsley, a closer, began 2025 with the St. Louis Cardinals before they shipped him to the New York Mets near the trade deadline at the end of July. He had a hot first half of the season with the Cardinals, posting a 3.00 ERA through 36 appearances, but struggled after relocating.

The 31-year-old right-hander made 22 appearances with the Mets in 2025, allowing 16 earned runs through 20 innings pitched for a 7.20 ERA. He failed to convert all four of his save opportunities after being traded.

Before his nightmare season with the Mets, Helsley had established himself as one of MLB's top closers with St. Louis.

He began his MLB career in 2019, keeping a 2.95 ERA through 24 appearances that season. The next two seasons didn't go as well for the reliever, as he had a 4.70 ERA through 63 appearances.

Helsley kicked into gear in 2022, when he made his first All-Star appearance and earned Cy Young votes with the Cardinals. He had a 1.25 ERA that season, and stepped in as the Cardinals' closer going forward.

After missing out on the All-Star Game in 2023, Helsley made a huge comeback in 2024 and led MLB with 49 saves. He had a 2.04 ERA and placed ninth in NL Cy Young award voting.

While the Dodgers were interested in Helsley at the deadline, his collapse towards the end of the season likely turned them away. LA will still likely look for a closer this offseason, and they have plenty of options to work with in free agency.

Robert Suarez and Edwin Diaz are both still available, and the Dodgers have also shown interest in lower-end candidates like Pete Fairbanks and Devin Williams to help out their struggling bullpen.

The Dodgers routinely make big moves in free agency, and they still have plenty of time to do so and reinforce their team as they try to three-peat in 2026.

