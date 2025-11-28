Dodgers' Hypothetical 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Star Outfielder in LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers need to figure out their situation in left field before the start of the 2026 season, and MLB's Anthony Castrovince proposed a "ridiculous" trade for the Dodgers to address their need.

The Dodgers fielded Michael Conforto in left for a majority of the 2025 season, and their experiment with the former All-Star flopped, to say the least. Conforto had the worst season of his career, batting .199 with a .637 OPS — both career lows.

With Conforto now out the door and a free agent, the Dodgers could look to replace him with another one-time All-Star: Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran has led the American League in triples in back-to-back years, and has batted above league average since 2023. He had a down year in 2025 compared to his monstrous 2024 campaign, but still managed solid numbers. The 28-year-old posted a .774 OPS with 16 homers and 84 RBIs over the course of the season.

Castrovince proposed a three-team trade, in which the Dodgers would send the MInnesota Twins No. 2 prospect Zhyir Hope, No. 6 prospect Jackson Ferris and No. 18 prospect Chase Harlan to land Duran from the Red Sox, who would get All-Star starting pitcher Joe Ryan. The Red Sox would also send their No. 11 prospect in Marcus Phillips to the twin cities.

The Dodgers would be giving up some of their biggest assets in this trade, and they could likely land Duran for less if they went straight after the Red Sox. The Red Sox are set as far as their outfield go with Roman Anthony, Cedanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, and have floated Duran's name around near this past season's trade deadline.

While they'd be giving up a lot, the Dodgers have one of the strongest farm systems in baseball, and could certainly pursue this three-team deal should they get desperate.

The Dodgers still have plenty of time to bring in free agents to fill their hole in left field this offseason, but if things get desperate they could very well move for an All-Star like Duran before the beginning of spring training.

