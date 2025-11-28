Dodgers Star Utility Man Provides Injury Update After Major Offseason Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman and center fielder Tommy Edman gave an update on his ankle after he underwent surgery earlier this month.

Edman came to the Dodgers in 2024 and spent a majority of his time after returning from a wrist injury in the outfield. In 2025, however, he played 79 of his 97 games in the infield due to his injury.

The 31-year-old suffered an ankle injury in May, landing on the injured list. He spent just two weeks on the injured list, but his struggles with his right ankle continued. In August, Edman landed on the injured list again with a sprained ankle. He missed a month with this injury, returning Sept. 10.

He avoided the injured list for the remainder of the season, though still battled his ankle injury throughout the rest of the regular season and postseason. Despite that, he played in all of the Dodgers' postseason games but one: the second game of the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Reds.

“It’s doing all right," Edman said of his ankle on ESPN LA radio's The Sedano and Kap Morning Show. "I recently got the surgery, so hoping that fixes it for good. It’s something I needed to do after dealing with it the past two seasons. They said everything went smooth. Hopefully it’s a good recovery and I get back to 100%.”

Edman had a subpar season at the plate, batting .225 while posting a .656 OPS. He still managed 13 home runs and 49 RBIs in 2025, though will definitely look to improve in the new season.

The Dodgers have several needs a healthy Edman could meet in their team, as their outfield is uncertain for 2026 and he is, without a doubt, their go-to second baseman. After Michael Conforto's departure to free agency, the Dodgers could try Edman in either left or center, with Andy Pages shifting to left in the latter option.

Wherever they decide to field him in 2026, the Dodgers will hope Edman can log a full season and return to the league-average form he found in 2024 after arriving from the Cardinals.

