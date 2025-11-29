Dodgers Predicted to Compete With Yankees, Blue Jays for Potential $400 Million Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to compete for outfielder Kyle Tucker during free agency as the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays compete for his signature.

The Dodgers badly need outfield help, and their payroll makes them a natural contender for Tucker, who will sign the biggest deal in free agency.

While Los Angeles has the reputation of signing all the big names during free agency, the front office has been much more cautious, avoiding long-term contracts except for special occasions.

The Dodgers are willing to spend on short-term, high-value deals to maintain their future flexibility and keep their success going. However, only players like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman have secured those highly sought-after long-term contracts.

This makes their reported pursuit of Tucker even more interesting, as he will want a top-end free agent deal, while Los Angeles will try to avoid that reality.

In a survey of 16 figures in the baseball world, ESPN's Jesse Rodgers found that the Dodgers, Yankees, and Blue Jays garnered the most votes for where Tucker will land.

The Dodgers finished second with four votes, while the New York Yankees won outright with six votes.

Additionally, 10 votes came in that declared he would not reach the $400 million mark with his deal, while six thought that it would eclipse the mark.

"The good news for Tucker is that nearly every executive who voted 'No' on him making more than $400 million said it would still be close," Rogers wrote.

"If not for a couple of second-half injuries this season, it probably wouldn't even have been a debate (his 143 OPS+ in 2025 still matched his total from 2023, when he finished fifth in MVP voting).

"In fact, one executive opined that if Tucker was healthy the entire season, the above dollar figure would start with a five, not a four."

Tucker has made multiple All-Star teams, won Silver Slugger awards, and even has a Gold Glove to his name. He is one of the most complete players in the league, capable of impacting the game in many ways.

His fielding and positional versatility as an outfielder especially stand out as factors that could cause the Dodgers to bend their long-term salary rule.

