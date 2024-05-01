Dodgers Reliever 'Felt a Blow-Up' in Calf, Will Be Out a While
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Brasier was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right calf strain, retroactive to April 28. After he addressed his injury with reporters, it sounded as if the veteran reliever will be out longer than anticipated.
Brasier described the sensation of the injury as “a blow-up” in his right calf while running after stretching Monday. He was in a walking boot on Tuesday. The right-hander also said that he had a similar situation in his other calf back in 2021.
The 36-year-old is reportedly scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday, and the Dodgers will decide where to go from there. Brasier has pitched 11.2 innings so far this season and has a 4.63 ERA. He’s walked three batters and struck out 12. Three of the 10 hits he’s allowed have been home runs.
Brasier's stats this season are not anywhere close to last season's late success. He earned his two-year, $9 million contract with L.A. because of his 0.70 ERA across 38.2 innings last year.
Right-hander Gus Varland was recalled from the taxi squad to take his place. He was with the team in Toronto and traveled with them to Phoenix for the final three-game series of the nine-game road trip. He has made two appearances with the Dodgers this season and has retired one batter. His ERA is a sky-high 13.50.
The 27-year-old was acquired by the Dodgers in the middle of last season when he was returned to the club by the Milwaukee Brewers, who had selected him in the 2022 Rule 5 draft.
In nine appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, Varland is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10.2 innings.