Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts

After the SF Giants lost the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, it seemed like they had the inside track on the best remaining free agent, Carlos Correa. However, a radio appearance by ESPN's MLB journalist Buster Olney on 95.7 The Game gives fans reason for pause. In the immortal words of Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friend."

Twins shortstop Carlos Correa looks towards the dugout. (2022) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

During an appearance on the "Willard & Dibs Show", Olney expressed his belief that the New York Yankees were still "working on something big" after re-signing Judge. Although it does appear that the impression may have been based on vibes. Should we believe in vibes? Some fans find it easier to believe the vibes than that Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi will be able to close the deal with a major free agent.

It could simply be that Correa getting $300 million is a foregone conclusion from whoever he signs with. It could be that the team is focused on years instead. Or it could be that the Giants front office is like Shelley Levene in Glengarry Glen Ross: They can't close. Which means no coffee, and no Correa. Correa's for closers.

While it might seem ridiculous for New York to make a second $300M+ signing, it's not much crazier than the Rangers giving Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500M last year. The team wasn't even good! That didn't stop them from giving Jacob deGrom nearly $200 million last week.

The Yankees have Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Giancarlo Stanton on long big-money deals, but beyond those three huge contracts, there's not a lot of other money committed past 2024. The team is worth over $6 billion, and they make more than six million for every home game. There's space in the budget for Correa.

Maybe Olney's report was fed to him by Correa's agent, trying to light a fire under the Giants in his appearance on Bay Area radio. Maybe it's a reverse Jon Heyman, lowering fans' expectations so the signing makes them that much happier. Maybe vibes shouldn't be the basis for baseball free-agent rumors.

But vibes are all we have right now.

The SF Giants still seem like the most likely landing spot for Carlos Correa, but if the Yankees want a player, they almost immediately become a front-runner. A report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Saturday, however, did not tie Correa to New York, suggesting they have not entered the fray.