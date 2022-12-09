Report: SF Giants are 'front-runners' to sign SS Carlos Correa

After the SF Giants fell short in their pursuit of Aaron Judge, the team is desperate to land a big-name free agent. Which is why Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the team is considered the favorite to sign free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

Is Carlos Correa on the verge of donning a SF Giants uniform? (2022) Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

"The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver’s seat for Correa, given their financial flexibility and need for a big name," reports Slusser.

Correa is clearly the top remaining free agent after Judge, Xander Bogaerts, and Trea Turner all inked contracts worth more than $275 million. After reported Giants target Brandon Nimmo signed a big deal to return to the Mets on Thursday, Correa and fellow shortstop Dansby Swanson are really the only high-end free agents at a premium position left.

Correa is a 28-year-old Gold Glove shortstop and two-time All-Star who finished fifth in the American League MVP vote in 2021, just behind Mr. Judge. In his first trip to free agency last year, he signed a three-year contract worth up to $105.3 million with the Minnesota Twins, but opted out of the deal after one season. He's obviously not as big a star as Judge, but as a significantly younger middle infielder, Correa might be a better long-term value.

The Giants certainly have the budget for a big free agent, and they're going to need it. Deals for shortstops Turner (11 years, $300 million in Philadelphia) and Bogaerts (11 years, $280 million in San Diego) have set the market for Correa, who is arguably the best shortstop of the bunch. A contract worth $300 million feels like the floor.

That would be the largest Giants free-agent contract by a wide margin, eclipsing Johnny Cueto's six-year, $130 million deal. It's also far bigger than Buster Posey's eight-year extension for $167 million. The market has changed - that's only five million more than what Nimmo just got from the Mets.

While they're supposedly the leaders in the pursuit, the Giants have been finalists for many, many free agents in the past. Correa's previous team, the Twins, still have interest, as do the Cubs and possibly the Red Sox, who have a Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop now. And you never know when the Padres will swoop in unexpectedly - they have four other guys who can play shortstop, but maybe they want Correa to play left field? Besides, there's always a mystery team lurking.

If the Giants fail to land Correa, their attention would presumably shift to Dansby Swanson, but that would be a significant drop off. Swanson would likely have the same suitors as Correa, with the Cardinals and his current team, the Atlanta Braves, in the mix. After Swanson, the offensive market is headlined by outfield/DH types like Michael Brantley and J.D. Martinez.

If they miss on a top-tier free agents, fans in the Bay will riot! By which we mean write negative Yelp reviews about the team and call KNBR to yell at poor Marty Lurie on the weekend. But the pressure is on. The Giants offered years and a ton of money to Judge, so the willingness to spend is there. The conclusion would be that the best free agents just really don't like the Giants.

Is the ballpark too cold? Are stars turned off by the orange City Edition jerseys? Are they upset by the burrito price inflation at Cancun Taqueria? Does the team seem too desperate?

There's still some pitching available. The Giants are reportedly still "in the hunt" for Carlos Rodón. They have also reportedly contacted former A's starters Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt, and have been linked to Chris Archer and Corey Kluber. And clearly the most exciting possibility is free agent reliever Taylor Rogers, Tyler's identical twin.

But after all the buildup of the Judge saga, it feels like the SF Giants have to sign Carlos Correa. Otherwise, season ticket holders have to wonder exactly what the team is spending its money on, besides Herschel Walker's Senate campaign.