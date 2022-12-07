SF Giants were finalists for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen

The SF Giants have reportedly once again fallen short of a free-agent target. The Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with closer Kenley Jansen early on Wednesday morning. A three-time All-Star, Jansen was the 28th-best free agent available this offseason. According to a report by David Vassegh of SportsNet LA, the Red Sox, Giants, and Blue Jays were the three finalists to sign the righty. The Giants were previously tied to Jansen by multiple reports earlier in the offseason.

John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Jansen, 35, has been one of the best closers in the league since 2012. A converted catcher, Jansen was an excellent contributor in the back of the Dodgers bullpen for the first 12 years of his career, amassing 350 saves over 705 innings pitched with a 2.37 ERA with the Giants biggest rival.

Last offseason, Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with Atlanta. Jansen led the league with 41 saves and recorded a 3.38 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 22 walks in 65 innings. While Jansen may be hoping to remain a closer going forward, his dip in performance would make him a perfect fit in a setup role.

The Giants bullpen had plenty of ugly moments this season but seemed to stabilize in September with Camilo Doval establishing himself as one of the best closers in MLB. While several other Giants relievers had solid seasons, Jansen would have immediately been a stabilizing force. Now, they will have to look elsewhere.

The SF Giants have a lot to do this offseason and adding a proven veteran reliever to help stabilize the bullpen would make sense. Per a report, they targetted former All-Star closer Kenley Jansen, but lost the sweepstakes to the Red Sox.