Giants Veteran Knows He Needs to Improve, Says Performance Is 'Embarrassing'
The San Francisco Giants started off their season on a hot streak, and while they have begun to cool down in recent weeks, they are still doing whatever it takes to stay in the race of the National League West.
Unfortunately, with them falling to 47-42, they are now third behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, and only three and a half games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
This struggle has been an all-around slump, and not just one player in particular.
With the team in a rut, they are doing whatever they can to stay afloat, but after an 11-2 loss to the Athletics, things are beginning to seem a bit dire with the current core of players.
One of their key offseason acquisitions who has not found his stride is Justin Verlander.
He has not been credited with a win on the year through 14 starts, and he continues to show signs of regression more rapidly than anyone would have liked. This has put the Giants in a tough position, as he provides value at times, but he also can hurt the team like he did in his last start.
Verlander himself knows it.
What Did Justin Verlander Have to Say About His Recent Start?
"I feel like I was pretty easy to hit tonight, Frankly, embarrassing I didn't do better than that," he said, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
It is unfortunate that Verlander has hit this wall right after San Francisco signed him, as they could desperately use a third high-end starter that he would have been if he were near his previous form.
Unfortunately, things have fallen apart for him with a 0-6 record, 4.84 ERA, 1.443 WHIP, 81 ERA+, 60 strikeouts to 26 walks, nine home runs allowed and a minus-0.4 bWAR.
His performance is not a team killer or anything since there are others who are struggiling just hlime him. But he is also giving up a substantial number of runs, which has resulted in him being winless.
Hopefully, he is able to turn things around and at least be a serviceable starter in the second half of the season, as that would hugely improve the bottom line for his team.
