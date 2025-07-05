Orioles Slugger Named Player Giants Should Pursue at Trade Deadline
After a hot start to the season, the San Francisco Giants have cooled off a bit of late, falling well behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Even though winning the division might not be realistic anymore this year, the Giants are still in the mix for a Wild Card spot in the NL.
Buster Posey recently got aggressive with the blockbuster trade to bring in Rafael Devers. While this is a move for the long term, it also has helped solidify the team in 2025 as they try to make the postseason.
Offense has been an issue for San Francisco for many years, but they are starting to add some serious talent. With a core of Dever, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman, there is a lot to like about this lineup once Chapman comes off the injured list.
However, they could also use another left-handed bat for a lineup that has a lot of their talent hitting from the right side.
David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about one player the Giants should target at the trade deadline, and that was Ryan O’Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles.
“Adding O'Hearn on top of Rafael Devers would give San Francisco a second middle-of-the-order lefty bat. President of baseball operations Buster Posey has already shown his cards with the Devers deal: He's all-in, so no time to stop now.”
While the Orioles are playing better of late, they are still well below .500 and have a lot of teams in the American League ahead of them in the standings.
That is a team that seemingly can’t stay healthy this year, so being sellers at the deadline would be the wise move for them as of now.
In terms of O’Hearn, while his team might have been a disappointment, he certainly hasn’t been.
The 31-year-old slugger has been playing some of the best baseball of his career with a slash line of .294/.381/.472, 11 home runs and 30 RBI in 73 games played.
With the ability to play multiple positions both at first base and in the outfield, a slugger like that will be sought after.
After acquiring Devers, San Francisco appears like a team that is trying to make some noise this season. However, even with Devers, they could use another bat the caliber of O’Hearn.
While there will likely be a plethora of teams after him, the talented slugger is a player they should pursue.
