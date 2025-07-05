San Francisco Giants Expect to Activate Superstar from Injured List
The San Francisco Giants are hoping to get Matt Chapman back in the batting order for Saturday’s game with the Athletics.
During a pre-game session with media on Friday, manager Bob Melvin told reporters that the expectation is that Chapman will be active for Saturday’s game in Sacramento.
Chapman’s comments were reported by NBC Sports Bay Area, among other outlets.
That would be welcome news for the Giants, who have been without their star third baseman since June 9 with right hand inflammation. Should he return on Saturday, he would be back less than a month from going on the 10-day injured list. That would be faster than was initially expected when he suffered the injury.
Chapman took his final step on Friday with an injury rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, which was in Reno.
Melvin admitted that Chapman lobbied to play in Friday’s game because it would be an opportunity to play against his former team.
But even though he has been hitting off a high-velocity pitching machine in recent days, Melvin wanted him to get live game at-bats at least once before re-joining the team.
“Obviously, he wanted to get back right away but it’s been a month,” Melvin explained. “We want to get him on the field, get some at-bats and see how he feels the next day."
Chapman’s activation is contingent on his recovery from Friday’s game.
The 32-year-old was slashing .243/.360/.452 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 65 games before the injury.
He signed a long-term deal with the Giants after joining the team on a short-term contract last season. He’s considered one of the best defensive third baseman in baseball.
He has won five Gold Gloves — four in the American League and one in the National League. He has finished in the Top 11 in MVP voting three times, including last season with the Giants.
Before he joined the Giants, he played for Toronto in 2022-23 and with the Athletics, where he broke into the Majors in 2017. He played his first five seasons with the Athletics, where he made his only All-Star team in 2019 when he slammed 36 home runs, a career high.
