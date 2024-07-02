Proposed San Francisco Giants Trade Would Finally Land Coveted Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants have been linked to one of the MLB trade deadlines biggest players, could this package be enough to bring him in?
Jazz Chisholm is in the midst of a career year which could mean it's finally time for the Miami Marlins to ship him off. San Francisco is favored to be the team and FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a trade package that could be enough to bring him to the bay.
The trade would see San Francisco send outfielder Rayner Arias, left-handed pitcher Joe Whitman and right-handed pitcher Trevor McDonald to Miami.
Arias is the top prospect in that group, as he's the No. 5 prospect in the farm system.
He would be perfect for the rebuilding Miami franchise as he's just 18 years old. He's a balanced prospect but has the tools to become a power-hitting corner outfielder.
He started his professional career with a bang, hitting .414/.540/.793 in the Dominican rookie league, but has struggled to start his time in America slashing .182/.333/.182 in seven games this season.
He's a high-ceiling player that would be ideal for a reset but is expendable for a team looking to win-now. If the Giants don't think they have what it takes to win this season, it would be smart to hold on to him.
After Arias is Whitman, the No. 10 prospect in their farm. The southpaw is just 22 years old and would be another project player. He has a low-90s fastball with a lot of movement and a very promising slider.
McDonald is the No. 12 player and is the oldest of the three at 23 years old. He has fastball that looks headed towards mid-to-high 90s. He's a high strikeout guy that needs to cut down on his walks. This season he's sporting a 4.44 ERA in 24.1 innings, but he's yet to progress past High-A.
These are some promising players, but make sense as what you'd give up for a player like Chisholm.
The 26-year-old slugger is slashing .259/.324/.423 at the plate. He flashed more power early in the season that he has lately, but still looks like the perfect addition for a team looking to compete.
He's also a cheap player, making just $2.63 million and is under team control through the 2026 season. It's both a win-now move and adds an outfield bat that has infield experience for the next couple of seasons.
San Francisco is just three games back from a Wild Card spot and could see themselves within playoff contention once their roster gets back to health. This is the move to make if they are confident.