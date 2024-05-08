Should San Francisco Giants Consider Blockbuster Trade For Miami Marlins Star?
The Miami Marlins much anticipated fire sale has begun and the San Francisco Giants could be one of the teams to take advantage.
The Giants are a team who have a questionable future across multiple roster spots, which means that a potential superstar with multi-positional versatility could be a smart idea for the front office to target.
That's exactly what they could get from the Marlins in a trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Chisholm has experience as both a middle infielder, center fielder, and designated hitter. While Jung Hoo Lee has taken center off the team's list of needs, Chisholm would open up a lot of different options across their lineup.
He was slashing .242/.324/.394 this season entering Tuesday during a bit of a down year, but has been on an uptick since he was moved up in the lineup after the Luis Arraez trade.
One of the biggest upsides to trading for the Bahamas native is that he is under team control through the end of 2026. He's also making just $2.6 million this year, which would in turn make him one of the cheaper options on the trade market.
Current San Francisco shortstop Nick Ahmed has been good on defense, but has been very poor at the plate for the last two seasons. So far in 2024, he's slashing just .235/.275/.294. The option to bring some power to the position should be attractive as the Giants are currently ranked 20th in slugging.
Ahmed also is under contract for just this year so eyes should be on the future if they don't think their No. 1 overall prospect Marco Luciano is quite ready.
Miami is searching for bats in return for Chisholm, which would mean that someone like Bryce Eldridge or Walker Martin would likely be involved. Arraez didn't fetch the Marlins any top 100 prospects, but expect the asking price for Chisholm to be a bit higher.