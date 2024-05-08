Giants Baseball Insider

Should San Francisco Giants Consider Blockbuster Trade For Miami Marlins Star?

The Miami Marlins fire sale has started, could the San Francisco Giants inquire about a blockbuster trade?

Dylan Sanders

May 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) hits a single
May 2, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) hits a single / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Miami Marlins much anticipated fire sale has begun and the San Francisco Giants could be one of the teams to take advantage.

The Giants are a team who have a questionable future across multiple roster spots, which means that a potential superstar with multi-positional versatility could be a smart idea for the front office to target.

That's exactly what they could get from the Marlins in a trade for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm has experience as both a middle infielder, center fielder, and designated hitter. While Jung Hoo Lee has taken center off the team's list of needs, Chisholm would open up a lot of different options across their lineup.

He was slashing .242/.324/.394 this season entering Tuesday during a bit of a down year, but has been on an uptick since he was moved up in the lineup after the Luis Arraez trade.

One of the biggest upsides to trading for the Bahamas native is that he is under team control through the end of 2026. He's also making just $2.6 million this year, which would in turn make him one of the cheaper options on the trade market.

Current San Francisco shortstop Nick Ahmed has been good on defense, but has been very poor at the plate for the last two seasons. So far in 2024, he's slashing just .235/.275/.294. The option to bring some power to the position should be attractive as the Giants are currently ranked 20th in slugging.

Ahmed also is under contract for just this year so eyes should be on the future if they don't think their No. 1 overall prospect Marco Luciano is quite ready.

Miami is searching for bats in return for Chisholm, which would mean that someone like Bryce Eldridge or Walker Martin would likely be involved. Arraez didn't fetch the Marlins any top 100 prospects, but expect the asking price for Chisholm to be a bit higher.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders