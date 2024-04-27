Logan Allen’s Start Against Braves Quickly Falls Apart, Guardians News

Cleveland Baseball Insider

The Atlanta Braves get to Cleveland Guardians starter Logan Allen the second time through the order.

Tommy Wild

Apr 26, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen (41) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves entered their series with one another as two of the best teams in baseball. However, that narrative only lasted three innings as everything quickly fell apart for Guardians starter Logan Allen.

Allen issued no walks and one hit the first time through the order. This was the first time the Braves saw Cleveland’s southpaw and it was clear they were trying to figure out the second year pitcher.

But the Braves are a great team and great teams learn quickly which Allen found out the hard way.

The fourth inning was when everything unraveled for Allen. He walked Austin Riley, hit Matt Olson, gave up a double to Marcell Ozuna, and another one to Michael Harris. Cleveland’s one-run lead quickly turned into a two-run deficit. 

Stephen Vogt offered his perspective of the start after the game.

“The first time through he was great, he was sharp.” siad Vogt. “In the second time through he struggled a little bit with commanding the ball on his arm side. He got into some tough counts, walk, and hit by pitch really got the inning going for [the Braves]. He started out great and it just fell apart pretty quick.”

Allen’s final line was 4.2 innings pitched, five hits, two walks, five strikeouts, and four earned runs. 

Zooming out and looking at this start from a wider lens shows another start from a Guardians pitcher in which they failed to get past five innings or more. The bullpen continues to put up strong performances, but starts that quickly crumble such as this one will only test the durability of the relievers. 

