Aaron Civale has been placed on the 15-day Injured List.

Guardians' starter Aaron Civale has been placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 22, due to left glute tightness.

Civale made his last start against the Tigers in the 6-1 victory on Friday, May 20. He went 6.1 innings in that game allowing just three hits, one walk, and one run with three strikeouts that night before coming out.

Civale had just come off of his best game of the season after struggling out of the gate. At the end of April, his ERA had ballooned to 10.67 and had slowly went down afterwards, ending at 7.84 after Friday's start.

For the year, the 26-year-old righty has thrown 31 innings with 38 hits, nine walks, and 30 strikeouts. His SO/9 sits at 8.7, and WHIP 1.52.

Konnor Pilkington is expected to be the starter for the first game of the Tigers series in Detroit on Thursday. Pilkington had appeared in relief for the Guardians in three games before he made his first major league start.

In the three games of relief, he pitched five innings, giving up two hits, one walk, and had five strikeouts. In his first career MLB start, he went 3.2 innings with three hits, two runs, three walks, and six strikeouts, and currently has a 2.08 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

This season at Columbus, Pilkington has pitched 14.1 innings with 11 strikeouts and sits with a 5.02 ERA and 1.60 WHIP.

The Guardians have one more game in Houston Wednesday night before heading to Detroit for a four-game series. When Detroit was in Cleveland last weekend, they split the two-game set with Saturday's game being washed out due to inclement weather.

