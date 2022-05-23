Guardians Farm Report: Pries Knocks In Four Runs in Akron Victory

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians affiliates were in action on Sunday but only Columbus and Akron would come away with victories.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus got on the board first Sunday against Iowa on a Tyler Freeman RBI single to score Richie Palacios from third base who had tripled in the prior at bat. Freeman would collect three hits on the day for the Clippers.

With the game tied up at two runs apiece after the seventh inning Columbus would score once in the eighth inning and twice in the ninth without the aid of a base hit. First on a bases loaded walk, a sacrifice fly and finally on a wild pitch and go onto win by a final of 5-to-2. With the win the Clippers record now stands at 27-15 on the year.

Clippers starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield gave Columbus five scoreless innings allowing just three hits while striking out two on the day. Battenfield lowered his ERA to 2.37 on the season.

Top Performers:

Richie Palacios 1-3 R 3B 2BB

Tyler Freeman 3-5 R RBI

Alex Call 2-4 2R 2B

Mike Rivera 2-3 2RBI BB

Peyton Battenfield 5.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 3BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron was up just one run leading 6-to-5 heading into the eighth inning when the RubberDucks first baseman Micah Pries drive home two runs on his first triple of the season. Pries would then come into score on a passed ball by the Rumble Ponies catcher giving Akron a 9-to-5 lead. Pries would drive in four runs in the game in total as he had already hit a two-run home run earlier in the game in the second inning.

Binghamton would score once in the bottom of the eighth inning making it a 9-to-6 game. The eighth inning would be the last inning of play as the game was called due to rain. With the win Akron moves to 23-16 on the season.

RubberDucks would get offensive contributions by Daniel Schneeman who would drive in two runs on a double and his third home run on the season. Bo Naylor would also homer hitting a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 2-4 2R 3B HR 4RBI

Daniel Schneeman 2-3 3R 2B HR 2RBI BB

Bo Naylor 1-5 R HR RBI

Jose Tena 2-4 2R 2B

Will Brennan 1-4 2B RBI

George Valera 1-4 R SB

Jared Janczak 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Cedar Rapids would score all six runs in the first three innings of the game knocking out Lake County starter Lenny Torres after just two and two thirds' innings pitched.

The Captains offense was held scoreless the whole game by Kernels pitchers until Gabriel Rodiguez would drive home Korey Holland on a base hit in the top of the 9th inning ending the shutout. It would be the only run the Captains could muster falling by a final score of 6-to-1. With the loss Lake County falls to 18-20 on the year.

The Captains bullpen was a bright spot throwing five and a third scoreless innings striking out nine batters allowing just two hits on the day.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-4 RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 1-3 BB

Korey Holland 1-1 R

Connor Kokx 1-3

Matt Turner 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Raymond Burgos 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg trailing Salem 8-to-6 would rally to score two runs in the top of the ninth inning tying the game up at 8-to-8 on a Wilfri Peralta RBI groundout and a Yordys Valdes RBI base hit.

The game would not stay tied for long as the Red Sox left fielder Tyler Miller would hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning giving Salem a 9-to-8 victory over Lynchburg. With the loss the Hillcats drop to 21-17 on the season.

Lynchburg shortstop Milan Tolentino had two hits in the game including his first home run of the season. Tolentino is leading the Carolina League with a .379 average on the season.

Top Performers:

Milan Tolentino 2-5 R HR RBI SB

Wilfri Peralta 3-4 R 2RBI BB

Joe Donovan 1-3 2R RBI BB

Luis Durango Jr. 2-5 R 2B

Jake Fox 1-5 2RBI

Dayan Frias 0-2 2R 3BB

Rodney Boone 4.0(IP) 6H 2R 2ER 1BB 5SO

