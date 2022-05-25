Guardians Farm Report: Valera Homers Again For Akron Driving In Four Runs In Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Almost a clean sweep by the four Guardians affiliates last night as Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all took home wins.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Five Buffalo pitchers would hold Columbus to just four hits in the game taking game one of the series in a 1-to-0 shutout.

Clippers starter Tobias Myers had one of his better outings of the season allowing just one run over five innings while striking out three in the game. His lone mistake came on a solo HR off him in the fifth inning which unfortunately would prove to be the difference in the game.

Columbus with the loss falls to 27-16 on the season. Konnor Pilkington will get the start on Wednesday for the Clippers in game two of the series.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 2-4

Richie Palacios 1-4 SB

Alex Call 1-3

Tobias Myers 5.0(IP) 6H 1R 1ER 1BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

George Valera and the Akron offense stayed red hot on Tuesday in the opening game of the series against New Hampshire.

Valera would drive home four runs on two hits which included his sixth home run of the season. He has now homered four times in his last five games and has 13 RBI's over his last seven games.

RubberDucks outfielder Will Brennan continued his RBI onslaught on the season driving in two more runs in the game on his fourth home run of the year. Brennan now has an incredible 39 RBI's in just 36 games played on the season.

Akron starting pitcher Jaime Arias-Bautista did allow five walks over four innings but was able to weave in and out of trouble allowing just one run in the start. Brett Daniels just optioned down from Columbus threw a pair of scoreless innings relieving Arias-Bautista picked up the win.

The RubberDucks improve to 24-16 on the season. Right-handed pitcher Hunter Gaddis gets the start Wednesday in game two of the series.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-5 3R 2B HR 4RBI

Will Brennan 1-3 2R HR 2RBI BB

Jose Tena 2-4 2B 2RBI

Bo Naylor 2-5 2R

Pries 2-4 R

Jaime Arias-Bautista 4.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 5BB 4SO

Brett Daniels 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 3SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains would score four times in the first inning on four hits with the biggest blow coming on a Christian Cairo three-run home run. The home run for Cairo was his first of the season.

Incredibly the four hits in the first inning for Lake County would be the only hits they would get in the game as Peoria would throw 10 straight no-hit innings.

With the Captains up 4-to-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning the Chiefs would rally to tie the game up at four runs apiece and send the game into extra innings. Both teams would hold each other scoreless in the 10th inning. The Captains would break through in the top of the 11th inning scoring twice without the aid of a hit with both runs scoring on a throwing error by the Chiefs third baseman.

Lake County reliever Randy Labuat would get the final three outs of the game in the bottom half of the 11th inning giving the team a 6-to-4 win. The Captains inch closer back to .500 on the season now with a 19-20 record on the year.

Tanner Bibee struck out seven more batters in his start for the Captains allowing just two earned runs over his six innings of work. Bibee now has 52 strikeouts on the season in just 33.2 innings pitched. His ERA now sits at 1.60 on the year through his first seven starts.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Davenport will start Wednesday for the Captains in game two of the series.

Top Performers:

Christian Cairo 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Joe Naranjo 1-4 RBI BB SB

Connor Kokx 1-5 R SB

Jhonkensy Noel 1-5 R

Tanner Bibee 6.0(IP) 7H 3R 2ER 0BB 7SO

Zach Hart 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Randy Labaut 2.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would put up seven runs on seven base hits knocking out the Kansas City Royals 2021 first round pick left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato out of the game after just one third of an inning.

Hillcats Yordys Valdes and Isaiah Greene would lead the way each driving in two runs in the game. Lynchburg would collect 12 hits in all with four different players coming away with two hits piece on the night.

The most impressive performance of the night would some from Lynchburg starter Will Dion as he would strike out nine batters over five no-hit innings to earn his second win of the season. Dion has been remarkable for the Hillcats as he lowered his ERA to 1.62 on the season through eight starts. Dion is up to 44 strikeouts on the season over just 33.1 innings of work.

With the win Lynchburg improves to 22-17 on the season. Right-handed pitcher Jake Miller gets the start Wednesday night in game two of the series.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-3 R 2RBI 2BB

Yordys Valdes 1-3 R 2RBI BB SB

Milan Tolentino 2-4 R RBI BB

Richard Paz 2-4 2R RBI

Jorge Burgos 2-5 R RBI

Wilfri Peralta 1-3 2R RBI BB

Skeiling Rodriguez 1-4 R 2B

Will Dion 5.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 9SO (W)

Davis Sharpe 1.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

