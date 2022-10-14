ALDS Game Thread: Guardians At Yankees

Follow along to this ALDS Game Two game thread as we provide updates, stats, and highlights from all the action in the Bronx. Updates will appear in reverse chronological order.

1:25 PM - Yankees Strike First

Giancarlo Stanton got New York on the board first with a two-run homer that scored himself and Anthony Rizzo.

The pitch right before the home run was a horrendous call by the home plate umpire and Stanton should've been on first via a walk. Usually, that kind of call goes the pitcher's way. In this case, it didn't and Stanton took advantage of the extra strike and crushed it.

1:14 PM - Guardians Can't Convert

Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario both got on base at the top of the first inning. However, Jose Ramirez flew out and Oscar Gonzalez lined into a double play.

Definitely frustrating, but the bunt from Kwan and base hit from Rosario is a good sign the offense is getting their groove back.

12:00 PM - Starting Lineups

The Guardians and New York are finally playing game two of the American League Division Series after a rainout and two days off. New York currently leads the series 1-0 after they won the first game of the series back on Tuesday night.

Now, the Guardians will try to even up the series before heading back to Cleveland for game three.

This is how each team is starting off the day:

Guardians Starting Lineup

Steven Kwan LF Amed Rosario SS Jose Ramirez 3B Oscar Gonzalez RF Josh Naylor 1B Owen Miller DH Andres Gimenez 2B Austin Hedges C Myles Straw CF

Starting Pitcher - Shane Bieber

Yankees Starting Lineup

Aaron Judge RF Anthony Rizzo 1B Gleybor Torres 2B Giancarlo Stanton DH Josh Donaldson 3B Oswaldo Cabrera LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS Jose Trevino C Harrison Bader CF

Starting Pitcher - Nestor Cortes

