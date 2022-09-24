Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat

If there is one thing that Amed Rosario is known for, it's his speed. He's easily one of the fastest runners on the Guardians and in all of baseball.

He ranks in the 96th percentile in sprint speed according to Baseball Savant so there are not many players in the MLB that are faster than him.

This elite speed gives him a huge advantage on the base path including the ability to go first to third and steal bases almost on command. But ther's one stat that separates him from the other speedsters in baseball.

That's the number of triples he's hit.

In Friday night's victory of the Rangers, Rosario hit an opposite-field line drive which got past the right feidler. He immediately turned his wheels on and headed straight into third with a lead of triple.

This triple gives Rosario his eighth of the season which is the most in baseball. He sits at the top of that stat category alone too.

There are four other players behind Rosario who each have seven triples including Cleveland's own Steven Kwan who is followed the example that Rosario has set with aggressive base running.

Speed such as this is what the Guardians have built the identity on in 2022 and Rosario has been a leading contributor to it.

