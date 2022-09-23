Overreacting To Will Brennan's First Games With The Guardians

The promotion of Will Brennan was a long overdue roster move and we're finally getting to see what the slugging outfielder has at the Big League level.

Brennan has only played 18 innings of Big League baseball, but why not talk about some overreactions after his impressive first couple of games?

1. Will Brennan The Hitting Machine

Only two games into his Big League career, Brennan is already turning into a hitting machine. He already has a batting average of .375 (three hits) and he's putting some hard swings on them too.

His single in the first inning was a rocket base hit that had an exit velocity of 103.3 miles per hour.

Brennan has also put up some great at-bats leading up to these hits and is confident and patient in the box. Two traits that are great to see in a young hitter.

2. Defense More Impressive Then Offense?

Everyone was excited to see how Brennan would perform offensively and rightly so. But Brennan has been just as impressive on the defensive end too.

The first batter that he ever faced as a Major League outfielder hit a fly ball out to the right field. Brennan beautifully tracked the ball and made a sliding catch close to the wall.

Will grew up as a center fielder so he has a defensive background. The Guardians could legitimately have the best defensive outfield with him, Steven Kwan, and Myles Straw roaming out there.

3. Perfect Fit In The Lineup

Brennan hit seventh in both of the games he has started so far. He's a perfect fit in this lineup and the argument can be made that he should already be moved up in the order.

As a lefty, he could be placed second, fourth, or fifth in the lineup which would help give guys such as Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor some protection in the lineup.

Again, these are just overreactions. It's still very, very early in Brennan's career but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited about him.

