Skip to main content

Guardians Magic Number Continues To Fall

Cleveland gets closer to clinching the American League Central as their magic number gets closer to zero.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It seems like it was just yesterday we were talking about the Guardians' magic number being in the high teens and still a lot of work to do. 

After taking four of five against the Twins, sweeping the White Sox, and a 6-3 win in the series opener over the Rangers now has the magic number to three.

They got a little help from the Detroit Tigers who beat the Chicago White Sox on Friday night too. 

The win over the Rangers certainly wasn't easy, but they were still able to pull it off thanks to good, old fashion Guardians baseball. 

The highlight of the night was the Guardians' sixth inning which they sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs. At one point they had five straight hits. 

One of the best moments to see from tonight was Will Brennan continuing to make a big contribution to the offense. In that big sixth inning, he had a beautiful base hit that drove in his second and third RBI in his early career. 

Brennan also got his first Major League to steal after that hit as well. He also got his second career stolen base in the ninth inning. Talk about fitting in right away. 

The Guardians just continue to play their band of baseball and have it lead to wins and now a divisional title in the distant future.

With the way, they've been playing there is a good chance that they could clinch the division in Arlington on Sunday.

The Guardians will continue their series with the Rangers tomorrow and have a chance to cut down that magic number even further. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-----

Read More:

Guardian Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

Overreacting To Will Brennan's First Games With The Guardians

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County Falls Short As South Bend Takes Midwest League Championship

Triston McKenzie Joins An Elite Group Of Cleveland Pitchers

WATCH: Will Brennan Gets His First Major League Hit In Debut

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

valera8
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

By Todd Paquette
Will Brennan September 21 2022
Opinion

Overreacting To Will Brennan's First Games With The Guardians

By Tommy Wild
planez
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County Falls Short As South Bend Takes Midwest League Championship

By Todd Paquette
Triston McKenzie September 21 2022
News

Triston McKenzie Joins An Elite Group Of Cleveland Pitchers

By Tommy Wild
Will Brennan First Hit
News

WATCH: Will Brennan Gets His First Major League Hit In Debut

By Tommy Wild
Gabriel Arias July 3 2022
News

Will The Guardians Try Gabriel Arias At A New Position?

By Tommy Wild
Gabriel Arias April 20 2022
News

Will Brennan To Make Major League Debut And Gabriel Arias Promoted As Guardians Make Roster Moves

By Tommy Wild
halpin
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County And Lynchburg Suffer Playoff Defeats Tuesday

By Todd Paquette