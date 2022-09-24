Guardians Magic Number Continues To Fall

It seems like it was just yesterday we were talking about the Guardians' magic number being in the high teens and still a lot of work to do.

After taking four of five against the Twins, sweeping the White Sox, and a 6-3 win in the series opener over the Rangers now has the magic number to three.

They got a little help from the Detroit Tigers who beat the Chicago White Sox on Friday night too.

The win over the Rangers certainly wasn't easy, but they were still able to pull it off thanks to good, old fashion Guardians baseball.

The highlight of the night was the Guardians' sixth inning which they sent nine men to the plate and scored five runs. At one point they had five straight hits.

One of the best moments to see from tonight was Will Brennan continuing to make a big contribution to the offense. In that big sixth inning, he had a beautiful base hit that drove in his second and third RBI in his early career.

Brennan also got his first Major League to steal after that hit as well. He also got his second career stolen base in the ninth inning. Talk about fitting in right away.

The Guardians just continue to play their band of baseball and have it lead to wins and now a divisional title in the distant future.

With the way, they've been playing there is a good chance that they could clinch the division in Arlington on Sunday.

The Guardians will continue their series with the Rangers tomorrow and have a chance to cut down that magic number even further.

-----

Read More:

Guardian Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

Overreacting To Will Brennan's First Games With The Guardians

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County Falls Short As South Bend Takes Midwest League Championship

Triston McKenzie Joins An Elite Group Of Cleveland Pitchers

WATCH: Will Brennan Gets His First Major League Hit In Debut

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation