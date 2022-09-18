Andres Gimenez Sets Painful Cleveland Franchise Record

Andres Gimenez has been the breakout star for the Guardians and arguably in baseball this season. There have been multiple times throughout the year where we've seen him go on unbelievable hot streaks.

Opposing pitchers have also noticed this and started to pitch inside on Gimenez, which has created some unpleasant and painful outcomes with getting hit by pitches.

In Sunday afternoon's game against the Minnesota Twins, Gimenez squared up to lay down a bunt but ended up getting hit on his left knee. He was visibly in pain as he limped it off and headed down to first.

That was the 21st time this season that Gimenez had been hit by pitch. That's the most hit by pitches in the American League (Anothony Rizzo in 2nd with 18) but also sets a new Cleveland Franchise record for HBP in a single season.

The record was previously held by Ryan Garko who was hit 20 times during the 2007 season.

This number of hit-by-pitches isn't necessarily Gimenez's fault. Still, it can feel great to consistently get hit by a projectile traveling at 90 plus miles per hour, and has to be painful at times.

Luckily, he's been able to avoid serious injury from being hit up to this point, and hopefully, that continues.

