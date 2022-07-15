Guardians Vs. Tigers Game Preview: Guardians Look For Second Consecutive Win Over Tigers

The Guardians took the win in the series opener behind a magnificent start from Triston McKenzie. The bats showed up too as the team scored four runs on 10 hits. They have a good chance to take a 2-0 series lead tonight as Zach Plesac takes the mound for the Guardians.

Here's how the Guardians lineup looks heading into game two:

Amed Rosario Keep It Going?

One of the best hitters the Guardians have had is Amed Rosario. Rosario had a huge month of June which has seemed to carry over into July as he continues to bat above .300. He racked up three hits last night to help the Guardians get the win.

The Guardians will see Drew Hutchison tonight, who Rosario has not been the best against. He only bats .167 over six plate appearances against Hutchison. Tonight would be a great night for Rosario to turn the tables and have a big game against the veteran pitcher.

Josh Naylor's Back Looks Good

Guardians fans held their breath in the last series against the Tigers as Josh Naylor left the game with back spasms. He was listed as day-to-day, but that kind of injury can linger.

Last night he showed that the back looks to be all good after he blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to give the Guardians an early lead.

Pitching Matchup: Zach Plesac (3.99 ERA) Drew Hutchison (4.08 ERA)

Zach Plesac will be the starting pitcher for the Guardians tonight. Plesac's 3.99 ERA and 2-7 record are not representative at all of how he has pitched this season. He has struggled all season to get any kind of run support from the offense, which can be seen in the four losses he has when the team scores less than two runs.

Plesac had one previous start against the Tigers back in early July. He pitched six innings, gave up six hits, and allowed just two runs in that start. A replication of this performance, combined with some runs for the offense is a good recipe for a Guardians win.

This will be the second time that the Guardians see Drew Hutchison this season. He previously made a start against them early in July as well. In that game, the Guardians got to him for two runs and five hits in five innings of work.

Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes have historically enjoyed hitting off of Hutchison. They are each batting .500 against him with at least one RBI.

