The Guardians Finally Give Zach Plesac Run Support, Andres Gimenez Comes In Clutch Again

The Guardians got the 6-5 win over the Tigers as the offense and bullpen came in big!

One of the most frustrating things a pitcher can be faced with is the lack of run support by an offense. This is exactly what Zach Plesac has had to deal with throughout the first half of the season. So far, he's only had 2.59 runs of support per nine innings which is the third lowest in the MLB.

However, tonight was a different story. The Guardians jumped all over the Tigers in the first inning! It started with a Jose Ramirez base hit, followed by a Josh Naylor sacrifice, and finally, Owen Miller blasted a triple. Plesac took the mound with a 3-0 lead in the second inning when it was all said and done.

However, he gave all those runs back and exited the game in the top of the fourth inning after giving up five runs.

Plesac was understandably frustrated with letting the Tigers get back in the game but was ultimately happy that the team won. This is what he had to say afterward:

The Tigers held the lead for a decent portion of the game until Captain Clutch, Andres Gimenez hit a bloop single into left field which gave the Guardians the lead. Gimenez also made an incredible catch at second base early in the game and continues to play like the All-Star he is.

After the Guardians took the lead, Eli Morgan and Trevor Stephan came into the game to clinch the win. What a performance by the offense and the bullpen to keep them in the game!

The Guardians will continue their series with Tigers tomorrow afternoon at 4:10 pm. They have a chance to clinch the series win in game three.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Vs. Tigers Game Preview: Guardians Look For Second Consecutive Win Over Tigers

Triston McKenzie Is Pitching The Best Month Of His Career

Guardians Farm Report: Benson Homers In Second Straight Game Extending His On Base Streak To 28 Games

Guardians Vs. Tigers Game Preview: McKenzie Tries To Continue Strong July

Guardians Vs. Tigers Series Preview: Guardians Look To Enter All-Star Break On High Note

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI