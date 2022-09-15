Skip to main content

Anthony Gose Underwent Tommy John Surgery, Will Likely Miss 12-18 Months

Gose appeared in 22 games for the Guardians this year and went 3-0 with a 4.71 ERA.

Cleveland Guardians left-handed relief pitcher Anthony Gose is going to be on the shelf for a little while.

While trying to work his way back to full strength, Gose felt some additional discomfort in his left elbow last week. He was re-examined by Guardians Team Physician Dr. Mark Schickendantz, along with receiving an additional opinion with Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX on Monday.

Both doctors physically examined him and looked at MRI's, which confirmed Gose had an ulnar collateral ligament injury. Gose underwent ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction (commonly known as Tommy John Surgery) Wednesday in Arlington, TX, Dr. Meister performed the procedure.

Although no specific time frame has been established, the team says he is projected to miss between 12-18 months of game activity.

The 32-year old hard-throwing left hander has been on the Injured List since July 3rd with a left triceps strain. The team moved him from the 15-Day IL to the 60-Day IL on August 1st, indicating it would likely be awhile before he would return.

Anthony Gose

Gose appeared in 22 games for the Guardians this year and went 3-0 with a 4.71 ERA. He struck out 28 and walked 14 over 21.0 innings.

