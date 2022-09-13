What The Guardians Have To Say About Terry Francona Being Ejected Against The Angels

The Guardians were able to pull off a one-run win over the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener. It was a big win that keeps the Guardians in first place in the American League Central.

But that wasn't the story of the night. The headline was Terry Francona and Phil Nevin being ejected by the home plate umpire. Tito was irritae after a call on the field and eventually had to be restrained after officially getting tossed.

Seeing a manager have their payers back like this can have a huge boost of confidence for a team, and clearly, that was the case in this scenario too.

After the game, Amed Rosario said, "I've never seen (Francona) that way. But it's normal to see him react that way when he sees the way we play and how much we play hard. So it's understandable he takes that type of reaction."

Austin Hedges had some comments when asked if he had ever seen a manager get that mad. He said, "It's nice to know that he has our back and when things don't go our way he's going to stick up for us."

Hedges gets into more of what affects a situation like the one we watched Monday night can sometimes have on a team in his postgame press conference.

Watch here:

Tito joked about the situation afterward saying, "I just checked on his family a little bit," but clearly he wasn't thrilled with the way the whole thing played out.

It must be a great feeling for players to know that their manager is always going to have their backs and stick up for them. Tito showed that here on Monday night and if he needs to stick up for his players again he has shown time and time again he will.

