Aroldis Chapman Is Out For The Yankees, How Will It Affect The Guardians?

One of the most dominant closers in all of baseball for the last decade has been Aroldis Chapman. He's known for his 100 mph+ fastballs combined with a nasty slider that made him virtually unhittable at times.

Cleveland fans may also remember that he was the pitcher that Raja Davis hit the game-tying home run off in Game Seven of the 2016 Word Series.

Well, Guardians fans won't have to worry about seeing him in the 2022 ALDS between Cleveland and New York. Sunday morning the Yankees announced that Chapman would not be on the Postseason Roster because he didn't show up for a workout on Friday.

Apparently, he was supposed to throw a live batting session but didn't show up for it without a valid excuse.

There's a chance that Chapman's absence won't have a huge effect on the series. He's had one of the worst seasons of his career posting a 4.46 ERA in 36.1 innings pitched. This is also the first year he's had a WHIP higher the 1.4.

Still, the Yankees' bullpen is easily one of the team's biggest weaknesses, and not having a veteran closer who has pitched in the playoffs and the World Series may hurt them.

One reason the Guardians may be thankful that Chapman isn't in the bullpen is that he's a left-handed pitcher, which is an area they've struggled with this season.

We'll have to wait and see exactly what the impact will be when the ALDS starts on Tuesday.

-----

Read More:

Guardians 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft Preview

Never Say Die: Despite Offensive Struggles, Guardians Win PLayoff All-Time Classic

Scenes From Inside The Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After The Guardians Beat The Rays in ALWS

Guardians Beat Rays In American league Wild Cad Series, Headed To New York For ALDS

McKenzie Makes History In First Postseason Start Against The Rays In Wild Card Series Game Two

A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: