Guardians Beat Rays In American League Wild Card Series, Headed To New York For ALDS

SPONGEBOB! The dream lives on!

Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off home run in the 15th innings to lead the Guardians to a 1-0 victory and the ALDS!

What a wild game and even though Gonzalez delivered the final blow, it was the pitching that stood out in the win.

Baseball fans have seen a lot of great pitching in the first few days of the MLB Playoffs. Some of the best pitchings have easily come in the Guardians, Rays Wild Card Series.

In game one Shane Bieber and Shane McClanahan and then in game two it was Triston McKenzie and Tyler Glasnow who put on the show in game two. McKenzie went for six innings while striking out eight and Glasnow pitched while only allowing two hits. Neither starting pitcher ended up giving up a run.

A run wasn't scored on either side until the 15 inning with Gonzalez's homer. Even for a chilly playoff game, that's pretty wild to think about. But it only takes one to win and that's what the Guardians got it.

It wasn't just the starting pitchers who were great either. James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, and Emmanuel Clase came into the game in relief and none of them gave up a hit. Eli Morgan and Sam Hentges also came in to pitch clean innings too.

The Guardians will now head to New York to take on the Yankees on Tuesday to start the American League Division Series.

Let's keep it rolling Cleveland!

