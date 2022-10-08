A Statue For Jose Ramirez? Terry Francona And Cal Quantrill Seem To Think So
There's no debate that Jose Ramirez has cemented himself as not just a Cleveland baseball all-time great, but also a Cleveland sports legend.
He's played in the navy and red for almost a decade now has performed at a high level in the regular season and playoffs, and most importantly took a massive pay cut for the opportunity to resign with the organization.
Ramirez is constantly saying that he wants to retire a Guardian, go into the Hall of Fame with Cleveland next to his name, and win a World Series for the city.
Even if he doesn't accomplish any three of those, Terry Francona and Cal Quantrill seem to think Jose is already a lock to get a statue down in front of Progressive Field.
Quantrill was asked about the atmosphere after Ramirez hit the go-ahead home run in game one and his response was, "I think they're gonna have to build a statue of this guy one day here. It's pretty special, that was a storybook and it couldn't happen to a better guy."
"I'm guessing someday they will. It might be a little premature now, but he's hot with a few years left to go. But, it wouldn't surprise me.
If you were to ask me, I'd say it's pretty much a lock that Ramirez will get both his number "11" retired and a statue of him put up once he retires. Let's hope Cleveland can get him that World Series Ramirez so desperately wants too!
