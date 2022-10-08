Scenes From Inside Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After Beating Rays In American League Wild Card Series

What a game! What a series! And the season isn't over yet.

It only took 15 innings, but the Guardians got a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch the American League Wild Card Series and send them to the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

The best part about all of this is that the Guardians finally clinched a playoff series at home. Something that hasn't been done for a long time!

It was awesome that the Guardians clinched the AL Central so early, but not getting to see them celebrate at home was a little disappointing. Luckily for us, that wasn't the case this time around.

And just as you would imagine, the scene inside the Guardians clubhouse is a site to be seen.

Check out some of the best moments from the Guardains' celebration:

The Guardians can part and celebrate tonight. But it'll be a quick turnaround as they'll need to hop on a plane and head out to New York to get ready to take on the Yankees. They won't be able to wrap that series up in two games.

