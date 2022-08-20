Guardians catcher Austin Hedges was pulled from tonight's game after suffering what the team is calling a sprained right injury.

The play where the injury occurred was a little awkward. A ball kicked towards the Guardains dugout and Hedges was trying to block the ball from going into the dugout to prevent White Sox base runners from advancing.

However, Hedges ended up sliding into the dugout himself and landed awkwardly in the process. Tito and the Guardians' trainer talked to him for a while before ultimately taking him out of the game.

Luke Maile ended up filling in for Hedges at catcher.

That's not the end of the story though. In the midst of all of this, Bo Naylor, (Cleveland's highest-ranked catching prospect who just recently joined the Top 100 Prospects list) was pulled from the game in Columbus.

Anything at this point is just speculation. But that certainly is a move that will have people turning heads.

Hopefully, Hedges is alright. He has become a voice in the clubhouse as one of the veterans on this young team. Most recently it was when he called out the MLB and the umpires for an embarrassing display of officiating in Tuesday night's loss.

We will have more updates to follow once more information is available.

