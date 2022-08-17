Guardians Farm Report: Williams Throws Six No-Hit Innings In Win For Akron

All seven Cleveland Guardians teams were in action on Tuesday in a full day down on the farm.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Trailing 5-to-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning Columbus would load the bases with two outs in the inning for shortstop Gabriel Arias. Arias would come close to tying up the game just missing a grand slam having to settle for a bases clearing double making it a 5-to-4 game.

The double for Arias was his only hit in the game but it extended his hitting streak to seven straight games. Arias is hitting .313 with two doubles, three home runs and eight runs batted in during the streak.

Toledo would add an insurance run off the Clippers bullpen in the top of the eighth to make it a 6-to-4 game. The Mud Hens would hold the Clippers scoreless over the final two innings to take the series opener dropping Columbus to 65-46 on the year.

On offense for Columbus Richie Palacios, Mitchell Tolman and Ernie Clement would each collect two hits in the loss.

Konnor Pilkington started the game for the Clippers allowing three runs on just three hits while striking out five over five innings of work taking the loss.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Arias 1-5 2B 3RBI

Richie Palacios 2-5 R SB

Mitchell Tolman 2-4 R 2B

Ernie Clement 2-4 RBI

Bo Naylor 0-3 R 2BB

Konnor Pilkington 5.0(IP) 3H 3R 3ER 3BB 5SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Guardians top pitching prospect 22-year-old right-handed pitcher Gavin Williams was unhittable on Tuesday for Akron throwing six no-hit innings allowing just one base runner to reach on an error by shortstop Brayan Rocchio. He threw 76 pitches, 50 for strikes over the six frames striking out four batters lowering his ERA to 1.59 over 11 starts in Double-A.

In his first pro-season in 20 starts between Lake County and Akron Williams has a 1.49 ERA with 117 strikeouts over 90.1 innings pitched. He has only allowed an incredible 49 hits on the season with opponents only hitting .158 against him.

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when Akron would break through for four runs on a pair of two-run base hits. Daniel Schneeman was first driving in a pair of runners on a line drive to right field with nobody out making it a 2-to-0 game.

One out and three batter's latter Jose Tena would collect his second hit of the game driving in two making it a 4-to-0 game. The hit for Tena would extend his hitting streak to five straight games in which he is 8-for-22 batting .364 during.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Erie would break up the no-hitter and shutout for Akron hitting a solo home run off reliever Aaron Pinto.

The RubberDucks would get the run back in the top of the eighth inning on an absolute bomb by catcher Bryan Lavastida for a solo home run his third of the season for Akron and sixth overall on the season.

The series opening win over Erie for Akron improves their record to 61-47 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jose Tena 2-5 2RBI

Daniel Schneemann 1-4 R 2RBI SB

Bryan Lavastida 1-4 R HR RBI

Chris Roller 2-3 R BB

Micah Pries 1-4 2B SB

Gavin Williams 6.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County had their nine-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday on the road dropping their first game of the series to West Michigan.

The Captains would out hit the Whitecaps eight to seven in the loss with one of those hits coming of the bat of Angel Martinez on an RBI double in the third inning. The double would extend Martinez's on-base streak to 25 straight games during which he is hitting .336 with a .388 OBP with 22 runs scored.

He has 13 extra base hits during the 25-game span with seven doubles and six home runs. He is now hitting .291 on the season with a .878 OPS impressive for a 20-year-old at High-A.

Captains catcher Mike Amditis would not let the Captains go out quietly launching a two-run home run in the ninth inning with two outs making it a 6-to-4 game. The home run was Amditis's second on the season.

The loss drops Lake County's record to 61-46 on the season.

Top Performers:

Mike Amditis 2-4 2R HR 2RBI

Angel Martinez 1-4 2B 2RBI

Connor Kokx 2-4 R

Christian Cairo 1-4 R

Lenny Torres Jr. 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 3BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg fell behind early to Fredericksburg trailing 3-to-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Hillcats would score twice in the inning on a big two-run opposite field double by left fielder Isaiah Greene to tie the game up at three runs apiece.

The double for Greene extended his on-base streak to 11 straight games in which he has 15 walks, 8 stolen bases and nine runs batted in while sporting a phenomenal .519 on base percentage.

The Nationals however would answer with a run in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead at 4-to-3 and then erupt for five runs in the seventh. The Hillcats bullpen would allow seven runs over four innings of relief after starter Juan Zapata exited the game. They would go onto win by the final of 10-4 dropping Lynchburg's record to 53-56 on the year.

Hillcats shortstop Yordys Valdes would extend his on-base streak to 17 straight games in the contest finishing 2-for-5 with a run scored.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 2-5 2B 2RBI SB

Will Bartlett 1-2 2B RBI 2BB

Jake Fox 2-5 2B RBI

Yordys Valdes 2-5 R

Juan Zapata 5.0(IP) 6H 3R 3ER 1BB 1SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians went down in defeat on Tuesday night on a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out to the Brewers (Gold) squad. The loss drops the ACL Guardians to 26-22 on the season.

19-year-old outfield prospect Esteban Gonzalez remained red-hot at the plate with another two-hit game extending his hitting streak to five straight games.

Shortstop Angel Genao and second baseman Juan Benjamin each reached base three times in the game. Both are hitting over .300 on the season with Genao currently at .310 and Benjamin at .303.

Top Performers:

Esteban Gonzalez 2-4 R

Jose Baez 1-3 RBI BB SB

Juan Benjamin 2-4 BB

Angel Genao 1-3 2BB

Lexer Saduy 1-4 R RBI BB

Yorman Gomez 4.0(IP) 2H 2R 2ER 3BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) and Yankees would head into extra innings tied at 1-to-1 after nine innings of play.

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad would score three runs in the top of the 10th inning on a balk, an error and an RBI single by second baseman Brayan Guedez to take a 4-to-1 lead.

DSL Guardians (Blue) reliever Neiver Acosta would hold the DSL Yankees scoreless in the bottom half of the 10th to earn his third save on the year.

With the win the DSL Guardians (Blue) improve to 29-25 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jose Gomez 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Guiele Borrome 2-3 BB 2SB

Nomar Velasquez 2-3 BB 2SB

Brayan Guedez 1-5 RBI SB

Evelio Hernandez 3.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 3BB 6SO

Neiver Acosta 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (SV)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) team suffered another loss dropping their record to a rough 16-38 on the year.

The offense was led by left fielder Kevin Rivas who drove home two of the teams four runs in the game on a base hit in the second inning.

The pitching staff allowed six runs on nine hits including three home runs in the game to the Astros (Orange) squad.

Top Performers:

Kevin Rivas 1-4 2RBI

Luis Aparicio 1-2 R BB

Alan Romero 1-3 RBI

Ronald Pena 1-3 R

Richard Polanco 0-1 2R 3BB

Adauri Vicente 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

-----

Read More:

The Guardians Aren't Afraid To Go Up Against An Ace

Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers

Guardians Farm Report: Rodrigues Power Display Continues With 20th Home Run In Captains Eighth Straight Win

One Of The Hottest Hitters On The Guardians Isn't Who You'd Expect

Guardians Farm Report: Sanquintin Homers From Both Sides Of The Plate In Lynchburg Extra Inning Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI