Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Extends On-Base Streak To 27 Games in Captains Win Thursday

Six of the seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Thursday except the Arizona Rookie League club who had their game postponed by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Toledo jumped out to an early 2-to-0 lead of Clippers starter Hunter Gaddis in the first inning on a two-run home run off the bat of right fielder Josh Lester.

For Gaddis it would be the only two-runs he would allow as he settled down and held the Mud Hens scoreless over the next four innings striking out seven batters on the day.

Columbus trailing still 2-to-0 int he fourth inning would take the lead on a three-run home run off the bat of Ernie Clement. For Clement it was his second home run on the season with the Clippers since being optioned down by the Guardians.

Up 4-to-2 in the top of the eighth inning the Clippers bullpen would implode with the duo of Anthony Castro and Justin Garza combining to allow seven runs in the inning on three hits and six walks.

Toledo now holding a 9-to-4 lead would hold Columbus scoreless the rest of the game handing them their third consecutive loss at home. The Clippers record now stands at 65-48 on the season.

Top Performers:

Ernie Clement 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Mitch Tolman 2-4 R 2B

David Fry 1-3 R BB

George Valera 2-4

Gabriel Arias 1-3 BB

Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 6H 2R 2ER 2BB 7SO

Tim Herrin 1.2(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron took an early 1-to-0 lead in the top of the second inning on a double off the bat of center fielder Chris Roller. The lead would be short lived however as Erie would respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning tying the game up at one run apiece.

RubberDucks starter Tanner Burns looked sharp through the first three innings of the game allowing just the one run and striking out five SeaWolves batters. Burns however would be touched up in his fourth inning of work allowing three runs in the inning making it a 4-to-1 game.

Akron's offense could never get on track and would be held scoreless over the final five innings collecting just four hits in the game.

The game one loss of the doubleheader drops the Ducks record to 62-48 on the year.

Top Performers:

Chris Roller 1-3 2B RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 1-3 R

Micah Pries 1-2 BB

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-3

Randy Labaut 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 3BB 2SO

In game two Akron would squander a terrific start by left-handed pitcher Eli Lingos who held Erie scoreless over five innings of work allowing just three hits while striking out a pair of SeaWolves batters.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning when Erie would get a walk-off win on a base hit by pinch hitter Daniel Cabrera giving the SeaWolves a sweep of the doubleheader.

The offense for Akron was even more anemic in game two collecting just two hits in the contest. Over the 14 innings combined from both games the RubberDucks scored on run on six. hits.

The loss drops Akron to 62-49 on the year.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 1-3

Angel Lopez 1-2

Micah Pries 0-2 BB SB

Eli Lingos 5.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County and West Michigan were all knotted up at 3-to-3 heading into the final two innings of the game Thursday.

The Captains would get to the Whitecaps bullpen scoring one in the eighth and three in the ninth with the big blow coming off the bat of the recently turned 21-year-old right fielder Alexfri Planez who would drive home two on his second double of the night.

The Lake County bullpen combo of Davis Sharpe and Trey Benton would hold West Michigan scoreless over the final four innings of the game and help hand the Captains a 7-to-3 win.

Guardians 20-year-old switch hitting SS/2B prospect Angel Martinez would reach base three more times in the contest finishing 2-for-4 with a walk while scoring two runs. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 27 straight games in which he is hitting .339 with a .392 OBP during with six home runs and 21 runs scored.

Martinez has been one of the best players this year in the Midwest League despite his young age hitting .293 on the season with an .876 OPS over 76 games.

Lake County improves to 62-47 on the year with the win.

Top Performers:

Petey Halpin 2-4 2R 2B RBI BB

Alexfri Planez 2-5 2(2B) 2RBI

Angel Martinez 2-4 2R BB

Connor Kokx 2-4 R

Aaron Bracho 2-4 2B

Jack Leftwich 5.0(IP) 2H 3R 2ER 4BB 4SO

Davis Sharpe 3.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Four Hillcats pitchers would combine to shut out the Nationals on Thursday night allowing just five hits while striking out 12 batters in the contest.

Starter Ryan Webb would set a career high in strikeouts with eight over five and two thirds' innings of work. In seven games with Lynchburg Webb now has a 3.58 ERA over 27.2 innings of work with 32 strikeouts as he continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery.

The game was scoreless until the seventh inning when right fielder Cesar Idrogo would step up with two runners on and drive them both home on a two-run double giving Lynchburg the lead and eventually the win.

Idrogo has been terrific since joining the club last month. With the two hits in the game, he extended his on-base streak to 18 straight games during which he is hitting .356 with a .465 on base percentage and 11 runs batted in.

The win moves Lynchburg's record to 54-57 on the season.

Top Performers:

Cesar Idrogo 2-3 2B 2RBI

Junior Sanquintin 2-4 2B

Carson Tucker 1-4 2B

Jordan Brown 0-2 R BB

Ryan Webb 5.2(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 2BB 8SO

Josh Wolf 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Franco Aleman 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad improved to 30-25 on the season narrowly defeating the DSL Nationals by one run on Thursday.

17-year-old shortstop prospect Alberto Mendez reached base three times in the seven-inning game finishing 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and stolen base. Mendez now has a .823 OPS over 36 games in his first pro-season.

DSL Guardians reliver Jose Ramirez "yes, Jose Ramirez" would pick up the win throwing two and two thirds scoreless innings allowing just one hit while striking out four.

Top Performers:

Alberto Mendez 1-2 2R 2B 2BB SB

Miguel Lopez 1-2 2B 2RBI BB

Jose Cedeno 1-3 R 2RBI

Carlos Gutierrez 1-3 R 2B RBI

Jose Gomez 0-1 2R 2BB SB

Reyden Hidalgo 1-2 R 2B BB

Jose Ramirez 2.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO (W)

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

Pitching has been a problem all year for the DSL Guardians (Red) team and Thursday would not be an exception as they allowed 20 runs on 12 hits, 13 walks and commit four errors in the ugly loss. They team is now 16-39 on the year.

17-year-old catching/first base prospect Alex Paredes would have one of his best offensive games of the year finishing 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles an RBI and a walk.

Top Performers:

Alex Paredes 2-3 2(2B) RBI BB

Luis Aparicio 2-4 RBI

Pedro Hernandez 1-3 R BB

Victor Izturis 1-3 R

Christopher Espinola 2-4

Emerson Purroy 0-2 R RBI 2BB

