Guardians Are Winning Games With Hustle

After Wednesday night's dramatic and wild finish in which the Guardians scored six runs after striking out three times, Tito said had a large part to do with the team's hustle. He said, "How many times you hear me say keep playing, keep playing? That was kind of the ultimate ..."

It's been a focal point throughout the season and that's clear when watching the team. They sprint down the base paths and continue to create close plays.

This hustle isn't something that is only visible when watching them, it's showing up in the box score too.

In that wild finish on Wednesday night over the Detroit Tigers. Amed Rosario hit a soft ground ball to the third baseman who tried to throw the ball first and get him out. However, Rosario was hauling his way down the line and beat it out.

This infield hit scored one run that would tie that game and Rosario would end up coming around to score himself extending the lead.

One infield hit may seem small but the Guardians have been doing this all season. They are tied for second most in baseball with 111 which is also the most in the American League.

Rosario himself has 17, Steven Kwan has 14, and Myles Straw has 13.

A team doesn't rack up this many infield hits because of luck. It requires a mindset that they are going to be safe which the Guardians have.

It's been a lot of fun to watch this team play this season, especially when they make great hustle plays. These plays are shown to not only be big at the moment but big in the overall picture too.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Extends On Base Streak To 27 Games In Captain WIn Thursday

Guardians Make History Scoring Six Runs After Striking Out Three Times In The Eighth Inning

Guardians Finish Season Series Against The Tigers With Late Game Comeback Win

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Throws Six No-Hit Innings In Win For Akron

WATCH: Terry Francona Ejected After Heated Exchange With Umpire In 4-3 Loss

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI