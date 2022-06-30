Cal Quantrill Pitches Longest Start Of Career

Cal Quantrill pitched eight innings in Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Twins marking the longest start of his career.

Cal Quantrill has been as consistent as it gets when pitching at Progressive Field. Coming into tonight's game, he had not lost when starting a game at home and when he is starting games at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, he has a 3.21 ERA and averages just over four strikeouts per game.

Quantrill made a few mistakes against the Twins but was pretty much as his stats advertise for a home start. Over Cal's eight innings, he gave up eight hits, three earned runs and struck out three batters. Even though he only had three strikeouts, he forced nine swing and misses against Twins hitters.

The eight innings pitched was also a career high for Quantrill! His previous career high was 7.2 innings pitched which ironically also came against the Twins last September.

The three runs he gave up came on two home runs with two outs in the sixth inning. Outside of this hiccup, Cal looked cool and collected throughout the whole game.

Quantrill did a great job keeping his pitch count down which is what allowed him to go so deep.

He also gave the Guardians' bullpen a well-needed break after yesterday's doubleheader and before tomorrow's afternoon start. Quantrill pitched into the eighth inning which marks the tenth consecutive start that he has pitched into the sixth inning or later.

That kind of dependability from a starter is huge for the bullpen and the manager!

After the game, Quantrill said, "I think the deeper you go the better you are." He added that the starter's job "is to give the team a chance to win, but I think going deep into games kind of has a value now and a value later."

He certainly gave the Guardians a chance to win tonight and saved the bullpen to give them a chance to win tomorrow too.

The Guardians wrap up their lengthy series with the Twins tomorrow afternoon with the first pitch at 1:10 p.m. Shane Bieber will take the mound and will go up against Chirs Archer in the series finale.

