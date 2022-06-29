Guardians Farm Report: Noel Blasts First Double-A Home Run For Akron

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Tuesday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus would strike first on an RBI triple by Nolan Jones in the top of the first inning scoring Will Brennan who had reached base earlier in the inning on a base hit.

Unfortunately for the Clippers it would be the only lead they would hold all game as Iowa would put a four spot on the board in the bottom of the first off Columbus starter Tobias Myers.

Myers would give up all seven runs in the contest six being earned on 10 hits over just four and two thirds innings. He falls to 1-9 on the year with a 6.00 ERA.

The only other run Columbus would score in the game came again off the bat of Jones who would double in the third inning scoring Tyler Freeman who had reached base after being hit by a pitch. Jones finished the game 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI's in the game.

The loss drops the Clippers to 41-32 on the season.

Top Performers:

Nolan Jones 2-4 2B 3B 2RBI

Will Brennan 2-4 R

David Fry 1-2 BB

Aaron Pinto 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Nick Sandlin 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

James Karinchak 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron's George Valera would crush a solo home run in the first inning for the Ducks his 13th on the season. The RubberDucks would hit four home runs in the game off SeaWolves pitching.

Akron's Micah Pries coming off being named last week's Eastern League player of the week would hit his 12th home run off the year a solo shot in the second inning making it a 2-to-0 RubberDucks lead.

After Erie plated their first run in the third inning Akron's Jhonkensy Noel playing in just his third Double-A game would connect on his first home run with the RubberDucks. For Noel it was his 20th home run of the season over just 64 games played. Noel is now 4-for-10 with a double, home run and four walks over his first three games with the Ducks.

RubberDucks starter Hunter Gaddis would go five innings allowing three runs in six hits and three walks while striking out eight in the game. Gaddis would leave the game with Akron up 4-to-3 at the time.

In the sixth inning RubberDucks Jose Tena would give the team a four run lead after a bases loaded double that would clear the bases.

We move to the eighth inning and all looked good for the RubberDucks now up 9-to-5 when the bullpen would cough up five runs giving Erie their first lead of the game at 10-to-9.

With one out in the ninth inning Akron would tie the game on a Chris Roller inside the park home run for the teams fourth home run of the game making it a 10-to10 contest and send the game into extra innings.

In the 10th inning the Ducks would load the bases with the heart of the order up in Valera, Noel and Pries and nobody out. All three batters would proceed to strike out as Akron would fail to score.

Erie with their runner on second to start the bottom of the 10th inning would get a walk-off win as Wenceel Perez would double off the first pitch he saw off Akron's Thomas Ponticelli to give the SeaWolves a 11-10 victory.

Akron falls to 40-30 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jose Tena 2-5 R 2(2B) 3RBI BB

Micah Pries 2-5 2R 2B HR RBI BB

Chris Roller 2-4 2R HR RBI BB

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R HR RBI 2BB

George Valera 1-5 R HR RBI

Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 6H 3R 3R 2BB 8SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would take the series opener against Lansing behind another strong outing by starter Tanner Bibee. Bibee would throw five scoreless innings giving up five base hits and one walk while striking out seven batters to pick up the win. Bibee would lower his ERA to 2.59 on the season.

The Captains would score all their runs in the fourth inning on a couple of home runs. First Petey Halpin would hit a three run inside the park home run for his second home run on the year. Two batters later Gabriel Rodriguez would put one over the fence for his sixth long ball of the season making it a 4-to-0 game at the time.

The Captains would hold onto win by the final score of 4-to-2 improving to 37-33 on the season.

Top Performers:

Petey Halpin 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-2 R HR RBI

Alexfri Planez 1-4 R 2B SB

Angel Martinez 2-4

Tanner Bibee 5.0(IP) 5H 0R 0ER 1BB 7SO (W)

Jordan Jones 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would draw first blood on a RBI base hit off the bat in the third inning off the bat of Jorge Burgos. For Burgos the hit would extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games.

With the Hillcats up 3-to-0 the Red Sox would get to starter Will Dion scoring three times and knocking him out of the game after just four and two thirds innings pitched.

The game would remain tied at three runs apiece with the Hillcats loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning with just one out Junior Sanquintin would draw a walk to give the team a literal walk-off win.

Lynchburg improved to 38-32 with the victory.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 2-3 R 2B RBI 2BB

Jorge Burgos 1-3 RBI 2BB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 2B 2RBI BB

Richard Paz 2-4 R 2B

Juan Zapata 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Elvis Jerez 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (W)

Arizona Complex League Guardians

Starter Yorman Gomez would strikeout nine batters for the second time in just four outings on the season for the ACL Guardians. Gomez would allow two runs over his four innings pitched on the night. He now has 28 strikeouts on the year in just 16.2 innings pitched.

Trailing 2-to-1 with the bases loaded in the fifth inning Angel Genao would plate three runs on his second double of the season for the Guardians.

The Padres would score three runs in the top of the eighth inning on to take the lead at 5-to-4. The Guardians would answer scoring once in the bottom half of the eighth on a Lexer Saduy RBI single. Saduy would collect three hits in the game and extend his hitting streak to six straight games.

The game would head into the 11th inning when Sand Diego would take a 6-to-5 lead. Cleveland would fail to score in the inning and would suffer the loss falling to 10-6 on the year.

Top Performers:

Lexer Saduy 3-4 R RBI BB

Angel Genao 1-4 2B 3RBI BB

Wuilfredo Antunez 1-4 2R BB

Jose Devers 1-3 R

Robert Lopez 1-5 RBI

Yorman Gomez 4.0(IP) 6H 2R 2ER 0BB 9SO

Alonzo Richardson 3.0(IP) 4H 3R 0ER 2BB 7SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad would fall to 7-12 on the season. Top International prospect 17-year-old catcher Victor Izturis would have a nice game on offense going 2-for-3 with a double two RBI's and a pair of walks in the loss.

Top Performers:

Emelio Taveras 2-4 2R 2(2B) 3RBI BB

Victor Izturis 2-3 2B 2RBI 2BB

Yefri Rivera 2-5 2B 2RBI

Richard Polanco 1-2 R 3BB SB

Rafael Ramirez 2-4 BB SB

Pedro Almanzar 1.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) team was blanked on Tuesday against the D-Backs (Black) squad and drop to 10-8 on the season.

Top Performers:

Nelson Aranguren 1-2 2B

David Leon 1-2

Guielle Borrome 1-4

Carlos Gutierrez 1-4

Miguel Cordones 2.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 2SO

