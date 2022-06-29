Franmil Reyes Looking Good In Return To Guardians Lineup

Since coming off the injured list, Franmil Reyes is on a six-game hitting streak and has hit a clutch home run.

The Guardians have not been playing their best baseball over the last two series, but there has been one bright spot in all of this. That is Franmil Reyes returning and showing signs that he is getting back to the offensive threat that he has been in years past!

Franmil returned from the injured list just a little over a week ago in Minnesota. He immediately made his presence known in that game hitting a game-tying home run with two outs and a full count in the top of the eighth inning.

It was about as clutch and exciting of a home run as you can get!

Ever since this game, he has been on fire! Franmil has recorded a hit in every game he has played since returning and is showing no signs of slowing down. He is currently batting .292 and slugging .542 in the month of June and is on a six-game hitting streak.

This is the Franmil we have been waiting all year to see!

One of Franmil’s biggest problems this year has been his tendency to strike out, which looks like he is still working through. But one way we can tell that he is starting to get locked in at the plate is that he is taking the ball to the opposite field and not trying to pull anything that isn't there.

Franmil is such an important piece for the Guardians. He is one of the only true power hitters the Guardians have in their lineup and he is also known for being a favorite in the clubhouse with the energy he brings.

Hopefully, this is just a sign of what is to come for Franmil for the rest of the season as the Guardians stay in playoff contention.

