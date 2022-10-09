The Cleveland Guardians are still enjoying their incredible walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon - and they should be, because winning in the playoffs is a really hard thing to do.

Oscar Gonzalez's walk-off homer in the bottom of the 15th off former Cleveland star Corey Kluber is a moment that will live in Cleveland sports history.

Who would've thought that the Guardians would win a playoff series on a walk-off home run from a player that started the season with Double-A Akron? The organization may have felt lucky to keep him in the first place because he was left off the 40-man roster last Winter and was exposed to the Rule 5 Draft ... which never happened because of the labor stoppage.

Good luck writing a script more unbelievable than that.

So now it's on to New York to take on the almighty Yankees in a best-of-5 series beginning Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball just announced start times for the first two games of the A.L.D.S. They are dependent on who wins this evening's decisive third game in the National League Wild Card Series rubber match between the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees American League Division Series Game Times:

If the Mets win the NL Wild Card:

Game 1: 6:38 pm Tuesday

Game 2: 7:37 pm Thursday

If the Padres win the NL Wild Card:

Game 1: 7:37 pm Tuesday

Game 2: 7:37 pm Thursday

All of the A.L.D.S. games (regardless of start time) will be broadcast on TBS. The game is available for streaming on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

**This story will be updated when MLB announces start times for the remaining games in the series.

-----

-----

