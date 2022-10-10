The Guardians Need To Do This Against The Yankees In The A.L.D.S

The Guardians are coming off a huge series win against the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series. Many baseball fans outside of Cleveland may have written the Guardiac Kids off, but they were able to advance to take on New York in the ALDS.

But, they're going to have to change their approach at the plate if they have any hope of beating the Yankees.

In the two games Cleveland played against Tampa, they were only able to score three runs. They came off a Jose Ramirez two-run homer in game one and the walk-off from Oscar Gonzalez in game two.

If the Guardians hope to stand any chance against the Yankees they're going to need to find a way to score more than three runs. That won't be enough in one game never mind the whole series.

The best way to get the runs going is to get the bats going too. The Guardians only had 13 hits over the two series. That's not horrendous but those hits need to turn into RBI like we saw all regular season.

There are certainly areas where the Guardians could get some more offensive production from.

Steven Kwan has yet to record a hit in the postseason which is very unlike him. An encouraging sign is that he's only struck out once so Kwan is making contact, he just has to figure out a way to find a gap and he'll be good to go.

Andres Gimenez is another Guardian who struggled in his first two postseason games. He's only recorded one hit and he struck out five times alone in game two.

Cleveland could find themself in good shape if Kwan and Gimenez revert to their regular season selves in New York.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead Of A.L.D.S In New York

MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times

Aroldis Chapman Is Out For The Yankees, How Will It Affect The Guardians

Guardians 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft Preview

Never Say Die: Despite Offensive Struggles, Guardians Win Playoff All-Time Classic

Scenes From Inside The Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After The Guardians Beat The Rays in ALWS

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation