Cleveland Guardians Broadcaster Tom Hamilton Finalist For 2023 Ford C. Frick Award

There is no sport more appropriately connected with radio (or an audio-only stream, in today's day and age) than baseball.

Baseball on the radio is romantic and the voices of our game hold a very special place in our hearts.

Cleveland should be celebrating today.

Longtime voice of the Cleveland Indians and Guardians Tom Hamilton has been selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum each year for excellence in broadcasting. The announcement came from Cooperstown this morning.

The most popular voices in the history of our sport are enshrined in Cooperstown where they are honored forever the same way legendary players and coaches are revered.

Here is an excerpt from their press release:

The 10 finalists for the 2023 Frick Award are: Dave Campbell, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth, Pat Hughes, Ernie Johnson Sr., Duane Kuiper and Steve Stone. The winner of the 2023 Frick Award will be announced on Dec. 7 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego and will be honored during the July 22 Awards Presentation as part of the July 21-24 Hall of Fame Weekend 2023 in Cooperstown. All of the 2023 Frick Award candidates are living except for Johnson. Criteria for selection is as follows: “Commitment to excellence, quality of broadcasting abilities, reverence within the game, popularity with fans, and recognition by peers.” To be considered, an active or retired broadcaster must have a minimum of 10 years of continuous major league broadcast service with a ball club, network, or a combination of the two. The 2023 Frick Award ballot was created by a subcommittee of the voting electorate that included past Frick honorees Marty Brennaman, Ken Harrelson and Eric Nadel, and broadcast historians David J. Halberstam and Curt Smith. Final voting for the 2023 Frick Award will be conducted by an electorate comprised of the 12 living Frick Award recipients and three broadcast historians/columnists, including past Frick honorees Brennaman, Bob Costas, Harrelson, Jaime Jarrín, Tony Kubek, Denny Matthews, Tim McCarver, Al Michaels, Jon Miller, Nadel, Bob Uecker and Dave Van Horne, and historians/columnists Halberstam (historian), Barry Horn (formerly of the Dallas Morning News), and Smith (historian).

Hamilton has been the Voice of the Summer in Cleveland for 33 years. He's been recognized by the National Sports Media Association as the Ohio Sportscaster of the Year seven times during his career.

The list also includes Duane Kuiper, who's contributions to Major League Baseball on the radio spanned 36 years with the San Francisco Giants. Kuiper played for the Cleveland Indians for eight years from 1974 - 1981.

-----

Read More:

Guardians vs. Rays A.L. Wild Card Game Times Announced

Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster

This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez

Triston McKenzie Has Historic Final Start Of The Season For The Guardians

Oscar Gonzalez Is Doing It All For The Guardians Right Now

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation