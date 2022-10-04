Oscar Gonzalez Is Doing It All For The Guardians Right Now

The best time to get red hot is heading into the playoffs. This is exactly what Oscar Gonzalez has done with less than a week left before the postseason gets underway. He had another multi-game night against the Royals on Monday night as he continue an impressive few weeks of baseball.

This is what he's done over the last month.

Over the last seven games, Gonzalez is batting .345 at the plate while collecting 10 hits. Combined this with his one walk and it comes out to be a .367 OBS.

Stretching his out to the last 15 games shows an even greater impact that Gonzalez has had on the club. In that time frame, he has seven RBI and has scored a total of seven runs himself. He's getting on base and scoring while also returning the favor to his teammates.

If we zoom out even further to the last 30 games, we'll see that Gonzalez has 40 hits with a .520 SLG average. This includes his 6 home runs and 20 RBI.

He's a hitting machine!

Gonzalez heating up right before the playoffs is huge. As the team heads into more meaningful games, opponents will be much more selective on who they want to pitch to. With Gonzalez swinging a hot bat either fourth or fifth in the lineup, this will be great protection for Jose Ramirez who's been intentionally walked the most in baseball.

