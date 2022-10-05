Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster

Nothing is official with the playoff roster yet. However, it seems like Terry Francona and the coaching staff are already starting to form the postseason roster on paper.

This isn't surprising at all, It'd be more concerning if they hadn't. However, we're starting to get some clarity on some of the names that may have been on the fringe such as Will Brennan, Will Benson, and Bo Naylor.

After Tuesday night's win over the Royals Tito talked about Bo and said, "We wanted Naylor to catch those guys (Karinchak) in case something ever happens. You'd hate for the first time to be in a playoff game."

Listen to the rest of his press conference here:

With that comment, it certainly seems like Francona is preparing for Bo to be on the roster this weekend as the Guardians host either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Seattle Mariners.

Naylor was called up last Saturday in a flurry of late-season roster moves. He's still waiting for his moment to click at the plate but he's already shown some flashes of defensive potential behind the dish.

Even though we're still waiting for the offense to get going at the Big Leagues, Naylor has shown what he's able to do in the Minors. This makes him an interesting prospect to either be a catcher or the team's designated hitter.

All we can do now is speculate until the postseason rosters become official later this week.

