Wednesday marks the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, which means its the final tune up for each of the 12 teams that have qualified for the postseason.

It's been a rather eventful 12 months for the Cleveland Guardians, beginning with their name change after the team played it's final game as the Indians last October in Arlington, Texas.

Fast forward to the present moment and Cleveland's franchise has as much momentum going into the playoffs as any other in the sport. As they prepare to play the Kansas City Royals in the final game of the regular season this afternoon, the team is ready for its final postseason dress rehearsal.

In the meantime, MLB officially announced game times for all of the Wild Card games this afternoon:

American League Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Friday, October 7 at 12:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN



Location: Progressive Field



Starting Pitchers: TB Shane McClanahan (12-8, 2.54 ERA) vs. CLE Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA)

(12-8, 2.54 ERA) vs. CLE (13-8, 2.88 ERA) Game 2: Saturday, October 8 at 12:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2



Location: Progressive Field



Starting Pitchers: TB Tyler Glasnow (0-0. 1.35 ERA) vs. CLE Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA)

(0-0. 1.35 ERA) vs. CLE (11-11, 2.96 ERA) Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, October 9 at 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN



Location: Progressive Field



Starting Pitchers: TB (TBA) vs. CLE (TBA)

There is also one caveat to Sunday's start time. If the Guardians and Rays play Sunday and both of the National League series finish on Saturday, then Game 3 between Cleveland and Tampa Bay would move to a 7:30 p.m. first pitch.

The winner of this weekend's playoff series will play the New York Yankees in the American League Divisional Series, beginning Tuesday, October 11.

In the meantime, Cleveland will have a workout tomorrow morning. Media can start arriving to the ballpark by 10 a.m. We will have coverage from Progressive Field tomorrow as the team gets ready to start it's postseason run!

-----

Read More:

Guardians To Host Rays In Wild Card Series At Progressive Field

Terry Francona Indicates Bo Naylor Could Be On Guardians Playoff Roster

This Keeps Happening To Andres Gimenez

Triston McKenzie Has Historic Final Start Of The Season For The Guardians

Oscar Gonzalez Is Doing It All For The Guardians Right Now

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation