Guardians’ Carl Willis, Stephen Vogt Building Strong Chemistry Early

Cleveland's longtime pitching coach and new manager have been building a solid rapport during spring training.

The Cleveland Guardians made plenty of changes to their coaching staff this offseason.

From hiring Stephen Vogt as the franchise’s 45th manager to many other additions, Cleveland’s coaching staff has many new faces.

But one coach who is entering his seventh straight season with the Guardians is pitching coach Carl Willis.

In a recent article, MLB.com’s Mandy Bell writes about how Vogt, along with his entire coaching staff, is relying on Willis’ experience and knowledge as he begins to navigate his first season as a manager.

Sep 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis (51) runs on the field in the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Vogt described how although he will make decisions about the team’s pitching, Willis will be an integral part of this process.

“I don’t have to think twice about where our pitching is. I just ask Carl. Yeah, ultimately it will be my decision. I know that. But leaning on Carl is going to be -- he’s got so many years of experience. He’s forgotten more than I’ve seen. I think having him as a resource, I feel like I’m in good hands. And that goes for the entire staff.”

Willis and Vogt are on opposite ends of the coaching experience spectrum.

Willis has been a pitching coach or coordinator at the Minor League or Major League level for 26 of the last 27 years, serving as a special advisor to Cleveland’s baseball operations in 2014. On the contrary, Vogt’s only coaching experience so far has been as a bullpen and quality control coach for the Mariners last season.

While Willis understands that there will be a learning curve this season he is ultimately grateful for the team’s trust in him.